Waste Dumping Row: FIR sought against BMC Commissioner

In a letter to the IIC, Maitry Vihar Police Station, Commissionerate of Police, Basudeb Bhatta, the President of Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad mentioned that the hubaneswar Municipal Corporation, under Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, has been dumping waste in the Sainik School campus without obtaining the necessary permissions from the State Pollution Control Board and SIEAA.