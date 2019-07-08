VIDEO: Volunteers create Human Corridor for smooth passage of Ambulance during Ratha Jatra

TNI Bureau: In a outstanding achievement, Lakh of devotees including 1200 volunteers and 10 organizations got together to create a human corridor for a safe passage for an ambulance during Puri Ratha Jatra on July 4.

In this way, the volunteers managed to let ambulances pass through smoothly without any problems.

After the inspiring video was shared on the Twitter handle of Puri SP, Twitter immediately flooded with praises for the volunteers.