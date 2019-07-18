VIDEO: ‘Mo Bus’ Guide return valuables to passenger; Felicitated

TNI Bureau: A driver and conductor working with “Mo Bus” service have won hearts for their honesty as they returned purse with jewellery & cash to its owner.

Driver Bulu Pradhan and conductor Jibanjyoti Rout found the purse with jewellery & cash in their bus on route no.13.

Arun Bothra, Inspector General (IG) of state Crime Branch, CID returned the valuables including Gold, Money and Debit card to its rightful owner.

Mo Bus driver and conductor were later felicitated by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) that manages the ‘Mo Bus’ service in the city.

Video Credit: Mayuresh (@OdiaToka19)