US woos India; seeks reduction of Oil Imports from Russia

Insight Bureau: A Top U.S Official, made a statement that The United States will not set any ‘Red Line’ for India on it’s energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a ‘Rapid Acceleration’ in purchases during a visit to New Delhi on Thursday.

Daleep Singh, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics gave a statement to the reporters that ‘Friends don’t set red lines’ & also added that its partners in Europe & Asia had been urged to cut their reliance on ‘An unreliable energy supplier’.

As per the data compiled by the Reuters, India was lured by the steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities & bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in the late February & was compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year.

Daleep Singh said that the United States was ready to help India diversify its energy and defence supplies & also mentioned that they are ready with a helping hand towards India to diversify its energy resources much like in the case of defense resources over a period of time but there was no prohibition at present on energy imports from Russia.

He also expressed his views on how they did not like to see a rapid acceleration of India’s imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other exports that are currently being prohibited by them or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime.