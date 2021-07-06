Union Cabinet Reshuffle likely on July 8

TNI Bureau: The much-awaited Union Cabinet Reshuffle may take place on at 10:30 AM July 8, if we believe the political buzz in Delhi. Leaders have started arriving in Delhi as they have been intimated about their likely induction into the Modi Cabinet.

At least 3 leaders Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Narayan Rane (Maharashtra), Pashupati Nath Paras (LJP, Bihar) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Madhya Pradesh) are arriving in Delhi. They are almost confirmed to take the oath as Cabinet Ministers during the Cabinet Expansion.

Several other names are also doing the round. They include Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal, Uttar Pradesh), RCP Singh (JD-U, Bihar), Lalan Singh (JD-U, Bihar), Shantanu Thakur (West Bengal).

Several other names are also being discussed as the probables to join the Modi Cabinet. They include Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, Praveen Kumar Nishad (Nishad Party, Uttar Pradesh), Ashwini Vaishnaw (Rajya Sabha, Odisha), CP Joshi (Rajasthan), Locket Chatterjee (West Bengal).

More clarity will be received by tonight or tomorrow morning.