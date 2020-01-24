Under Construction Link Building collapses at Bhubaneswar Airport

Breaking News! Several people were injured as an under construction link building between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Biju Patnaik International Airport, collapsed at around 10:30 PM.

While 15-20 workers were engaged in work when the incident took place, the airport officials are tight-lipped about the incident and number of injuries.

Fire Tenders, ODRAF and CISF personnel have been engaged in the rescue operation. The injured are being treated at the Capital Hospital.

The link building between T-1 and T-2 was being built at a cost of Rs 87.21 crore. Foundation stone for the building was laid in February 2019.

Further details are awaited.