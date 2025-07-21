UGC Panel blames KIIT University for Suicide Death of 2 Students: TOI Report

TNI Bureau: Jolt for KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has held the University responsible for the suicide of two Nepali students earlier this year.

The Times of India reports that Commission’s fact-finding committee’s report reveled that the “illegal and unlawful activity by the university” led to one of the deaths and that the administration’s actions “amount to criminal liability.”

The UGC committee, chaired by Professor Nageshwar Rao, conducted a probe by visiting the university, meeting the students and staff and some general public and submitted a report on May 20, 2025.

As per the report, the university not just failed to act lawfully on sexual harassment complaints but also uses brute force on students to suppress them. Besides, the institution has inadequate hostel facilities.

This apart, the committee also has reportedly issued a set of strong recommendations, based on which the UGC is mulling over seeking university’s expansion and departmental action against erring officials.

On Feb 16, Prakriti Lamsal Nepal, was found dead in her hostel room after being sexually harrassed by a student of the varsity. She also has inform the ICC about her ordeal but the members did not pay her any heed.

Likewise, another Nepalese undergraduate girl student was found dead in her hostel room of the university on May 2.