Two IAF Fighter Jets crash in Madhya Pradesh

TNI Bureau: Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh this morning. Mid-air collision is said to be behind the crash.

According to defence sources, a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft were involved in the crash. They had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

The Su-30 had two pilots, while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash, said sources adding that the initial reports suggest two pilots are safe, out of which one Pilot suffered fatal injuries and they have been moved to a hospital. Efforts are on by the IAF to reach the third pilot.

The IAF court of inquiry is yet to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not.

Speaking about the aircraft crash, Singh Narwariya, the additional superintendent of police of Morena said, “An air force team is reaching the spot to confirm about the plane and number of people present in it. Police found a hand near the plane.”

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Raksha Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely,” defence ministry sources told.