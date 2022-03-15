TV channels whose licence cancelled are given all the oppertunities: Government

Central Government informed this to the  Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Private TV channels
Photo- Live India
Private TV channels whom the government takes action against for allegedly propagating contents against the national security are given enough opportunities to clarify their stand. Central Government informed this to the  Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said all fresh and renewal applications of private TV channels are vetted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

