Tribute to ‘Bhakta Kabi’ Madhusudan Rao on his Birth Anniversary

No Odia can forget legendry Madhusudan Rao’s contribution to the field of Odia language and literature. He is best known for his notable work ‘Barnabodha’ that makes every Odia proud to build up foundation and formal knowledge in vernacular language.



‘Barnabodha’ was published in 1895. Soon after its publication, then education department had recognised it and prescribed as a workbook for all educational institutions.



Madhusudan Rao is popularly known as ‘Bhakta Kabi’ and his contribution towards Children’s poetry is remarkable. ‘Sishubodha’, ‘Balabodha’ and ‘Sahitya Kusuma’ are some of his remarkable literary works for children.



His other poetry collections, which also consist of compositions used as lyrics for songs comprise ‘Chhandamala’, ‘Sangitamala’, ‘Basantagatha’ and ‘Kusumanjali’. His popular poem ‘Ki Sundara Aha’ is still being sung in school as a prayer song.



The great poet was born in 1853 on January 19th (Shree Panchami) at Puri. After schooling, he pursued education from Ravenshaw College and started his career as a teacher. Later, he became Deputy Inspector of Education.



He had a close association with Fakir Mohan Senapati and Radhanath Ray, the two doyens of Odia language and literature. We pay tributes to this great poet of Odisha on his Birth Anniversary today.