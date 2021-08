TOLO News Reporter Ziar Khan Yaad killed by Taliban

Breaking News! According to TOLO News, leading Afghan News Channel, its reporter Ziar Khan Yaad has been killed by Taliban in Kabul.

TOLO News Reporter Ziar Yaad and his Cameraman were badly beaten while reporting on poverty and unemployment at Haji Yaqub intersection. Later, Ziar succumbed to his injuries.

لت‌و کوب یک خبرنگار طلوع‌نیوز از سوی طالبان در کابلhttps://t.co/giJkqslRPA pic.twitter.com/vtPIduFIdE — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

Further details are awaited.