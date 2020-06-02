TOI-CVoter Survey: Naveen Patnaik ‘Most Popular CM’ in India

TNI Bureau: The independent survey conducted by CVoter and published on ‘The Times of India’ shows that Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and PM Narendra Modi remain popular in the State.

With 82.96% votes in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik became the most popular CM in India, followed by Bhupesh Bhagel ( Chhattisgarh, 81.06%), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala, 80.28%), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh, 78.01%), Uddhav Thackeray (Mahrashtra, 76.52%) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi, 74.18%).

Similarly, PM Modi got the highest approval rating in Odisha with 95.6% people giving him a thumbs up. Himachal Pradesh (93.95%) and Chhattisgarh (92.73%) too backed Modi with more than 90% score.

When it comes satisfaction with NDA Government’s performance at the Centre, 3 states have given it 90% approval ratings – Himachal Pradesh (97.46%), Odisha (95.73%) and Chhattisgarh (91.42%).