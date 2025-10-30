TNI Morning News Headlines – October 30, 2025

📌Normalcy returned to the historic Lingaraj Temple a day after 24-hour disruption caused by a dispute between servitors.
📌Odisha reverses Cyclone Montha damage: NDRF, Gajapati admin restore road connectivity within 8 hours
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Muzaffarpur ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2025.
📌‘One nation, one police uniform’ policy to be rolled out soon as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeks data from Odisha, other States.
📌Chhattisgarh: The CRPF organises a free medical camp at village Rawatpara near Jidpalli camp in the Naxal-hit Bijapur district.
📌Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category.
📌Zero GST on health insurance plans sparks 38% surge in demand: Report.
📌Shreyas Iyer shares health update on Instagram after spleen injury, saying that he is doing better.
📌US President Donald Trump holds a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea.
📌Trump gives South Korea approval to build nuclear-powered Submarines.
📌US Senate votes to revoke Trump’s tariffs on Canada.
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that Russian troops have surrounded Ukrainian forces in two key eastern cities of Ukraine.
📌6 soldiers killed in IED blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
