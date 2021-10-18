TNI Morning News Headlines – October 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 340 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 199 quarantine and 141 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 149 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (43).

➡️ Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Sundargarh (2), Bargarh (1), Jharsuguda (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,290.

➡️ As many as 57,293 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ RPF jawan who was attacked by locals at Banspani railway station in Keonjhar district, dies.

➡️ President of a school managing committee, detained in connection role in missing of a lady teacher, escaped from the custody of Titlagarh Police, 3 cops suspended.

➡️ OBC Manch observes 12-hour bandh in Nuapada protesting alleged violation of constitutional rights of backward classes.

➡️ Odisha vigilance concludes raids on premises linked to MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.

➡️ Balasore: Jalaka River breaches danger mark at Mathani of Basta block in Balasore; present water-level is 6.02mts against the danger mark of 5.5mts.

India News

➡️ India reports 13,596 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 230 days. Active caseload stands at 1,89,694.

➡️ India has administered 97,79 crore vaccinations till 9.30 pm today.

➡️ More than 102 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs. More than 10.72 Cr doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.

➡️ J&K: A group of migrant workers leaves from Kashmir’s Srinagar after recent incidents of targeted killings of non-Kashmiris by terrorists.

➡️ Kerala reports 7955 new COVID-19 cases, 11,769 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Surat: 2 killed, over 100 rescued after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Vareli.

➡️ Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow to formally resign as BJP MP.

➡️ Yuvraj Singh arrested in casteist remarks case, released on Bail.

➡️ Sensex jumps 446 points in the opening trade, currently at 61,752; Nifty at 18,462.

➡️ Indian rupee edges lower by 2 paise at 75.28 against US dollar in opening trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 240.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.89 Million.

➡️ Former US President Bill Clinton was released from a California hospital.

➡️ China’s energy crisis to help Indian chemical, steel firms: Reports.

➡️ Pakistan blacklists Chinese company for submitting fake documents in tendering process: report.