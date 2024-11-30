TNI Morning News Headlines – November 30, 2024

➡️DGP-IGP conference enters second day; the national-level conference is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️Death of Odisha woman hired for surrogacy: NHRC issues notice to Telangana Government.
➡️Paddy procurement for Kharif season: Farmers in Odisha will get money credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours of the procurement of their Kharif paddy.
➡️DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar: Senior Journalist Akshay Sahoo receives threat mail from Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun.
➡️A female elephant died in a paddy field at Kantalei village in Khuntapada panchayat in Telkoi forest section in Keonjhar district.
➡️Cyclone Fengal to trigger heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. It may cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast near Puducherry on November 30 with winds up to 90 kmph: IMD.
➡️4 militants arrested in Manipur.
➡️Sambhal district administration prohibits entry of outsiders till December 10.
➡️AQI in Delhi continues to remain ‘very poor’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board.
➡️India’s GDP expected to fall below 6.5 pc in FY25 amid slowdown in GDP growth in second quarter: SBI.
➡️Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone celebrate Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.
➡️US universities urge foreign students to return before President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in.
