TNI Morning News Headlines – November 22, 2024

➡️Subhadra Yojana: Money under 3rd phase of 1st installment would be credited directly to the bank accounts on November 24. All Anganwadi workers to be included in Subhadra Yojana.
➡️Orissa High Court declines to interfere in loan recovery process by banks.
➡️Orissa High Court has put on hold the demolition of the controversial ‘Shree Baikuntha Dham Ashram’ at Ghatikia.
➡️Man killed in elephant attack while driving the wild herd into forest in Sambalpur.
➡️A woman died while her younger sister has been battling for her life after the sister-duo consumed poison over a family family feud in Boudh district.
➡️Cuttack: Noted singer Suresh Wadkar enthralls audience at the historic Bali Yatra with his melodious voice.
➡️IMD forecasted a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around November 23.
➡️Most weather models have indicated that the low-pressure area may intensify into a cyclonic storm with movement towards Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts.
➡️New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) launches ‘night cleaning drive’ amid Delhi’s ‘very poor’ AQI levels. AQI in Dalhi stands at 371.
➡️Mizoram Government planning to relocate all refugees to one place
➡️IPL 2025 to start on March 14 to May 25 as BCCI reveals dates for next three seasons.
➡️Border Gavaskar Trophy, 1st Test: India wins toss, elect to bat first against Australia in Perth. India 51/4 at lunch on Day 1.
➡️Nifty, Sensex gain on Friday amid rally in other Asian stocks.
➡️RBI inks treaty for cross border transactions with Maldives to promote use of local currencies.
➡️Gautam Adani indicted by US: White House says India-US ties strong, “confident” in navigating crisis.
➡️PM Modi holds meeting with Barbados PM Mottley, expresses gratitude on receiving ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’.
➡️Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan.
