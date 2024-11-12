TNI Morning News Headlines – November 12, 2024

➡️Odisha: The last five days of holy Kartika month observed as Panchuka, has begun from today. It will be observed for four days this year.
➡️Vistara’s last flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar takes off to Delhi’s IGI Airport ahead of merger with Air India.
➡️BJP’s Student Leader Itish Pradhan, along with Arpan Mishra and Biplab Parida, arrested by Sahid Nagar Police on extortion charges.
➡️Integrated Air India-Vistara entity to operate first flight from Doha to Mumbai on Tue morning
➡️Doda, J&K: A massive forest fire has broken out in several areas in Gandoh Bhalessa.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Rohtak, Haryana at about 7:50 am: National Center for Seismology
➡️Delhi remains in ‘Very Poor’ category as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
➡️Maharashtra: More than Rs 2.5 crore in cash was seized in Sector 16 of Nerul, Navi Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls.
➡️NIA carries out search operations in locations pan-India in Bangladeshi linked Al-Qaeda case.
➡️Nifty, Sensex open in green. Sensex jumps over 250 pts, Nifty above 24,200.
➡️Actress Rupali Ganguly issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, demanding compensation of Rs 50 crore following serious allegations made against her on Social Media platforms. ➡️Denis Manturov, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia calls on PM Modi ahead of key intergovernmental meeting.
➡️Over 90 Hezbollah rockets hit Israel, many injured, vehicles damaged.
➡️Republican Representative Mike Waltz appointed as US President-elect Donald Trump’s new National Security Adviser.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump plans to pick Marco Rubio as US Secretary of State, says report.
➡️Mission: Impossible 8 now titled The Final Reckoning is scheduled to premiere in May 2025.
