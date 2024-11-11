TNI Morning News Headlines – November 11, 2024

➡️Odisha Government approves new dress code for Employees of Nursing Service Cadre in the State.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi urges people to offer millet before Maa Lakshmi on ‘Manabasa Gurubara’.
➡️Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang participated in the Chilika Sheldak International Folk Festival 2024.
➡️Youth thrashed to death at rehab centre under Airport police limits in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Three Odia labourers from Nabarangpur district were killed, 16 injured in Chhattisgarh road accident.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit Jharkhand today ahead of the Assembly polls.
➡️Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
➡️Tamil Nadu Government to bear educational expenses of firecracker factory accident victims’ children. An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Virudhunagar district on Saturday claimed lives of at least 10.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: A CRPF jawan committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp in Shivpora area.
➡️Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) killed, 3 soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to all-time low of 84.38 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Designated vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Rohit Sharma’s absence. India captain Rohit Sharma is set to miss the first Test due to personal issues.
➡️South Africa beat India by three wickets in second T20I at Gqeberha to level four-match series 1-1.
➡️Canadian Police arrests Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, close aide of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in connection with a shootout on October 28.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, discussed ways to end the war in Ukraine.
➡️American actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday.
