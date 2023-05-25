TNI Morning News Headlines – May 25, 2023

➡️Body of missing fisherman recovered from Chitrakonda reservoir who was missing after a boat capsized in the reservoir on Wednesday.
➡️World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Shital Sasthi festival, the marriage of Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati in Western Odisha.
➡️Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch likely to file chargesheet against accused Gopal Das in Jharsuguda SDJM Court.
➡️Paralakhemundi: Man beheads wife following dispute over farmland at Sara village under Kashinagar police limits in Gajapati district.
➡️India records 535 new COVID-19 infections, active cases now stands at 6,168. Death toll increases to 5,31,854.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.
➡️PM Modi virtually flags off the inaugural run of Uttarakhand’s first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with New Delhi in Dehradun.
➡️Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung hospital after he complains of deteriorating health.
➡️Prime Minister Modi to declare open Khelo India University Games 2022 via video conferencing at 7 PM today.
➡️Rahul Gandhi’s talk show at Stanford University on May 31.
➡️Sensex falls 75.1 points to 61,698.68 in early trade; Nifty dips 31.05 points to 18,254.35.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️WHO Chief cautions World over next deadier pandemic.
