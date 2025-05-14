TNI Morning News Headlines – May 14, 2025

➡️Operation Sindoor: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi flags off ‘Parakram Shobha Yatra’ in Bhubaneswar in honour of the Indian armed forces.
➡️A low-pressure area is expected to form near the east-central Bay of Bengal between May 16 and 22.
➡️Cyclone Shakti likely to form over Bay of Bengal next week; Odisha, West Bengal could be impacted.
➡️Security tightened in Odisha’s Paradip Port as cargo ship with 21 Pakistanis arrives.
➡️Tribal girl rape case: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) asks Odisha Government to submit action-taken report of rape of a tribal girl at a state-run hostel in Koraput district.
➡️Justice B R Gavai sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️PM Modi to chair high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today.
➡️EAM Jaishankar’s security enhanced with addition of two bulletproof vehicles after Operation Sindoor.
➡️CDS General Anil Chauhan, along with Chief of Army and Air Force provide a direct perspective from the Apex Leadership of Indian Armed Forces into the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.
➡️India rejects China’s attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.
➡️Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar appointed UPSC Chairman.
➡️Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urges Indians to boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.
➡️Anita Anand appointed Canada’s Foreign Minister.
➡️Markets rebound in early trade: Sensex climbs 281.43 points to 81,429.65 in early trade; Nifty up 96.65 points to 24,675.
➡️Rupee rises 31 paise to 85.05 against US dollar in early trade.
