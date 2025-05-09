TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 09, 2025

➡️Security tightened in Puri; High alert in Jagannath Temple in Puri.
➡️A high-level security review meeting is scheduled to be held today at ITR in Chandipur, Balasore regarding security arrangements.
➡️BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district by killing at least seven terrorists.
➡️Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system used by Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets.
➡️Supreme Court declines to entertain a PIL seeking implementation of the three-language formula, proposed by NEP 2020 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.
➡️Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) postpon remaining papers of CA Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course Examinations.
➡️India-Pakistan tensions: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting with CDS Anil Chauhan, tri-services Chiefs.
➡️8 Missiles from Pakistan directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura & Arnia. ALL Intercepted/blocked by Air Defence Units last night.
➡️Blackout in all border areas of Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
➡️Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles.
➡️India destroys Pakistani Punjab’s AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System).
➡️Govt dismisses claims of suicide attack on Army brigade in Rajouri as fake news.
➡️Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the future of IPL 2025 is uncertain.
➡️Rupee falls 30 paise to 85.88 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Pakistan claims Economic Affairs Division account on X that plead for aid hacked.
➡️Robert Prevost from the U.S. elected pope.
