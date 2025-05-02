TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 02, 2025

➡️Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha to announce the results of the Matric examination today at 4 pm.
➡️Death of another Nepali girl student in KIIT University: Odisha govt assures all support to family of deceased. ABVP holds protests outside the Varsity; seeks strong action.
➡️Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expresses concern over death of another Nepali girl student of KIIT University.
➡️Nepal launches diplomatic initiatives to probe death of another student at Odisha’s KIIT.
➡️PG student’s body found hanging from tree in Udala in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Uttarakhand: Decorated with 108 quintals of flowers, Vedic chants and rituals, Kedarnath Dham reopens for devotees.
➡️Delhi rains: Woman, her 3 children die after house collapses in Najafgarh. Several flights diverted, over 200 delayed.
➡️Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kerala’s first deepwater transshipment hub Vizhinjam International Seaport.
➡️Pakistan Army resorts to unprovoked firing on LoC in J&K for 8th consecutive day.
➡️Over 100 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained by Surat Police.
➡️US launches next-generation universal vaccine platform for pandemic-prone viruses.
