TNI Morning News Headlines – June 12, 2023

➡️ The assistant engineer of Sadar block of Cuttack district is under vigilance scanner on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

➡️ Six labourers were critically injured after coming in contact with live wire while working in Balasore district.

➡️Bride and bride-groom among four were critically injured after the car they were traveling in met with an accident in Sonepur district.

➡️ The banking assistant of Bhawanipatna Central Cooperative Bank is under vigilance scanner over allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded 30 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. The humidity touched 88%.

➡️A 22-year-old Civil Services aspirant ended his life, following alleged torture and bullying by two police Sub-Inspectors and a Constable in Rahimabad police station area of Lucknow.

➡️Cyclone Biporjoy intensified into extreme severe cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move northward till the morning of June 14.

➡️An Indigo flight from Amritsar to Ahemdabad enters into Pakistan airspace for approximately half an hour.

➡️India defeated four-time champions South Korea 2-1 to win their first Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan.

➡️3 dead, several wounded in shooting at private residence in Maryland.

➡️Russia will officially pull out of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) on November 7 this year.