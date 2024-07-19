TNI Morning News Headlines – July 19, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
The athletes’ village for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics officially opened. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11.
➡️No tunnel found inside inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar: Justice Biswnath Rath.
➡️50 MBBS seats have been approved by National Medical Commission, MARB, New Delhi for the Academic Year 2024-25 for the new Government MCH at Jajpur.
➡️Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated 14 members, including Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for the Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik to hold meeting with party’s Rajya Sabha MPs at 6 PM today to chalk out party’s strategy in the upcoming Parliament session.
➡️BJP to hold its first state executive committee meeting in Puri today.
➡️Tantrik pierces multiple needles inside 19-year-old girl’s head in Bolangir, arrested. The victim is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.
➡️Duplicate tea powder manufacturing unit busted in Cuttack.
➡️Government lists 6 new bills for Parliament’s Monsoon Session, including one to amend disaster management law.
➡️Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 22 and will continue till August 12.
Related Posts

Hardik-Natasha Separation becomes Official

Bhartruhari & Baijayant included in Lok Sabha Business…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 09:28 IST in Ukhrul, Manipur: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Assam Cabinet approves Bill to abolish Muslim marriages, divorce Act.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.64 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️An Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia due to a potential cargo hold issue.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale occurred in Chile-Argentina Border Region: National Center for Seismology.
➡️US Media: Pressure mounts on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election race.
➡️Joe Biden experiencing “mild upper respiratory symptoms” related to COVID-19 infection: US President’s physician.
➡️Former US President and candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections Donald Trump concludes his address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the US.
➡️The athletes’ village for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics officially opened. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.