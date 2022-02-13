TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2022

Key Morning News Headlines of – February 13, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Poll parties brave severe weather conditions to reach designated polling stations ahead of February 14 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand
110
BJD Ad Set 1

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1148 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 669 quarantine and 479 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 153 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 127 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 244 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Odisha reports 22 more deaths, including 8 from Balasore & 4 from Sundergarh; death toll mounts to 8,884.

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issues notice on Main Written Examination For Food Safety Officer-2020 which will be held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at different centres in Cuttack and Khordha district on February 25, 2022.

➡️ 4 dead, 4 critical after car hits truck in Phulbani.

➡️ Murder at Chaitanya Gosein Mutt in Gondia of Dhenkanal district: Mutt Mahant Dasrath arrested for killing youth in fit of rage.

India News

➡️ Countdown for launch of India’s ‘eye in the sky’ satellite begins; which is scheduled to blast off from the first launch pad at India’s rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 5.59 a.m. on Monday.

➡️ India reports 44,877 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 5,37,045, daily positivity rate at 3.17%.

Related Posts

IPL Auction 2022: The Big Winners

TNI Evening News Headlines – February 12, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chhattisgarh: Tributes paid to Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhushan Tirki of CRPF who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals yesterday in Bijapur district.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government allows primary schools, playschools to open from February 16.

➡️ Poll parties brave severe weather conditions to reach designated polling stations ahead of February 14 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

➡️ CBI books ABG Shipyard in Rs 22,842 crore bank fraud.

➡️ NCB seizes Drugs worth Rs 2,000 Crore off Gujarat Coast.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload surpassed 410 million.

➡️ Canada’s Ontario province declares state of emergency.

➡️ US warns India against China’s aggression, vows to work together.

➡️ Afghans protest US order to give $3.5 bn to 9/11 victims.

➡️ US removes 150 army trainers from Ukraine as Russian invasion threat looms.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.