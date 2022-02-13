TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1148 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 669 quarantine and 479 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 153 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 127 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 244 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Odisha reports 22 more deaths, including 8 from Balasore & 4 from Sundergarh; death toll mounts to 8,884.

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issues notice on Main Written Examination For Food Safety Officer-2020 which will be held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at different centres in Cuttack and Khordha district on February 25, 2022.

➡️ 4 dead, 4 critical after car hits truck in Phulbani.

➡️ Murder at Chaitanya Gosein Mutt in Gondia of Dhenkanal district: Mutt Mahant Dasrath arrested for killing youth in fit of rage.

India News

➡️ Countdown for launch of India’s ‘eye in the sky’ satellite begins; which is scheduled to blast off from the first launch pad at India’s rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 5.59 a.m. on Monday.

➡️ India reports 44,877 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 5,37,045, daily positivity rate at 3.17%.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chhattisgarh: Tributes paid to Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhushan Tirki of CRPF who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals yesterday in Bijapur district.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government allows primary schools, playschools to open from February 16.

➡️ Poll parties brave severe weather conditions to reach designated polling stations ahead of February 14 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

➡️ CBI books ABG Shipyard in Rs 22,842 crore bank fraud.

➡️ NCB seizes Drugs worth Rs 2,000 Crore off Gujarat Coast.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload surpassed 410 million.

➡️ Canada’s Ontario province declares state of emergency.

➡️ US warns India against China’s aggression, vows to work together.

➡️ Afghans protest US order to give $3.5 bn to 9/11 victims.

➡️ US removes 150 army trainers from Ukraine as Russian invasion threat looms.