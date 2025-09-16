TNI Evening News Headlines – September 16, 2025

📌Odisha Government issues instructions to Collectors to organise anchor events under Angikaar-2025 campaign.
📌Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Officer Kaustuva Dipta Pany appointed Joint Secretary to Odisha Commerce and Transport Department.
📌Road connectivity between southern and western Odisha hit due to landslide at Kandhamal’s Kalinga Ghati.
📌OPSC OAS topper Aswini Kumar Panda suspended after Vigilance arrest him in bribery row.
📌Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs 15th Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee meeting of the MCL Project in Angul.
📌Man dupes Bhubaneswar job aspirant of Rs 18 Lakh by posing as NALCO, Reliance employee.
📌Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty is suffering from a respiratory infection-related health issue, hospitalised at a hospital in C.D.A., Cuttack.
📌PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, on his Birth Day.
📌PM Modi to launch development initiatives as part of ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to mark his birthday.
📌Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Kulgam.
📌JeM chief Masood Azhar admits family decimated in ‘Operation Sindoor’ in viral video.
📌Gujarat Court issues notice to Journalists Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group’s defamation complaint.
📌India, Sri Lanka to co-host historic 2025 Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind from November 11 to November 25.
📌IndiGo announces Mumbai-Copenhagen flights from October 8.
📌Rupee rises 11 paise to close at 88.05 (provisional) against US dollar.
📌Sensex jumps 594.95 points to settle at 82,380.69; Nifty surges 169.90 points to 25,239.10.
📌BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as the new lead Sponsor of Team India.
📌ICC rejects Pakistan Cricket Board ‘s (PCB)’s demand to remove match referee Pycroft from Asia Cup.
📌Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor and director dies at 89.
Comments are closed.