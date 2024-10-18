TNI Evening News Headlines – October 18, 2024

➡️Puri district administration today provided accommodation to the Habisyalis who were protesting due to the unavailability of lodging facilities.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attends ‘India Chem 2024’ in Mumbai; invited the leading players in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector to invest in the State.
➡️Fresh low pressure to intensify into depression around October 24.
➡️IMD predicts thunderstorms with lightning in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati till October 20.
➡️Staffer of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) was attacked with a sharp weapon.
➡️Welcome gate installed by Khannagar Puja Committee for Durga Puja collapsed near Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT); several vehicles trapped, no casualty reported.
➡️RG Kar case: Judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal extended till November 4.
➡️Six more doctors under CBI scanner in RG Kar financial irregularities case.
Related Posts
➡️PM Modi will visit Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.
➡️Delhi court granted bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.
➡️A top Hamas political official confirms the death of the group’s leader, Yahya Sinwar.
➡️India sends humanitarian assistance of 33 tons of medical supplies to Lebanon.
➡️Hosts India end Day 3 of first Test against New Zealand at 231 for 3.
➡️Virat Kohli crosses 9000 runs in Test cricket on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.
➡️Sensex climbs 218.14 points to settle at 81,224.75; Nifty rises 104.20 points to 24,854.05.
➡️Denmark Open 2024 Badminton: India’s P V Sindhu loses to Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia 13-21, 21-16, 9-21.
Comments are closed.