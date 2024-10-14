TNI Evening News Headlines – October 14, 2024

➡️Task Force formed in Odisha to look into the distressed migration of labour (Dadan) issues in the State.
➡️Idol immersion processions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack underway as Durga Puja concludes
➡️Chhattisgarh Kabaddi player dies after collapsing during match organised at Tarabod village under Komna Police limits in Nuapada district.
➡️RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Senior Doctors join Junior Doctors, who have been on fast-unto-death protest in Kolkata.
➡️Nijjar Row: India withdraws the High Commissioner and other ‘targeted’ Diplomats and Officials from Khalistani-supporting Nation. Justin Trudeau regime in Canada expels 6 Indian Diplomats, reports Washington Post.
➡️Cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized and 5 people were arrested from Bharuch, Gujarat.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha invited NC Vice President Omar Abdullah to take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of J&K on Wednesday.
➡️Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai court remands 3rd arrested accused Pravin Lonkar to police custody till October 21.
➡️Maharashtra Government will plead in the court for the death penalty for the accused involved in the murder of Baba Siddique.
➡️Remark against PM Modi: Supreme Court extends stay on defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor.
➡️Bomb threat email sent to Gujarat National Law University, turns out to be hoax.
➡️Dr. S. Somanath, Secretary DOS and Chairman ISRO, has received the prestigious IAF World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3’s remarkable achievement.
➡️Sensex jumps 591.69 points to close at 81,973.05; Nifty rises 163.70 points to 25,127.95.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 84.06 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Three US economists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.
