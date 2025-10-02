TNI Evening News Headlines – October 02, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi advocated for handloom products on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
📌BJD forms New Team to increase its IT & Social Media outreach across the State.
📌Congress launches Gandhi Pathe Odisha Padyatra in Malkangiri.
📌Several Trains cancelled, short-terminated due to heavy rain in Odisha. Landslide disrupts rail services on Koraput-Rayagada line.
📌Additional Block Development Officer (ABDO) of Bant in Bhadrak district hacked his wife to death over domestic discord.
📌Commissionerate Police imposes traffic restrictions in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga on October 3.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated ‘Vijayadashmi’ with the Indian Armed Forces personnel at Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat and performed ‘Shastra Puja’.
📌Violent clashes continue in PoK with nine more people, including three policemen killed.
📌‘Ravan Dahan’ being performed across India as part of Dussehra Celebration.
📌After a gap of 5 years, India, China to resume direct flight services this month.
Comments are closed.