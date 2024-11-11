TNI Evening News Headlines – November 11, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja writes to all Secretaries of Government Departments and District Collectors to prevent/stop the practice of undue influence for Transfers and Postings of employees.
➡️Odisha Government women employees can avail 1-day period leave every month. Government extended the benefit of 12 days of Additional CL in favour of women employees per year.
➡️Waqf Amendment Bill: The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee Jagdambika Pal is in Bhubaneswar to meet stakeholders, Government of Odisha officials, CEO of Waqf Board and Minority Commission.
➡️Centre approves projects worth Rs 725 crore to upgrade fire services in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal.
➡️State Women Commission (OSCW) Chairperson Minati Behera officially sacked from her position.
➡️Odisha CM to campaign for BJP candidates in Jharkhand polls.
➡️Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes over as 51st Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna succeeds Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who retired on November 10.
➡️RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Sanjay Roy claims he was framed; alleges former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal conspired the whole thing.
➡️11 Kuki Militants killed in an encounter with Security Forces in Jiribam area of Manipur. A CRPF personnel is also critically injured in the encounter.
➡️Campaigning for Jharkhand polls ends, 1.37 crore voters to decide fate of 683 candidates.
➡️Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Election: Delhi High Court directs Delhi University to begin vote counting by November 26.
➡️Supreme Court asks Delhi High Court to hear bail plea of activist Gulfisha Fatima on November 25.
➡️4,533 cases, 3 deaths due to Dengue reported in Delhi in 2024.
➡️Centre extends the tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 2026.
➡️Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was booked for derogatory posts against Andhra CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family.
➡️Indian women’s hockey team beats Malaysia 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy campaign opener.
➡️Gold prices fall to Rs 77,000 per 10 grams.
➡️Russian Business Centre to open in New Delhi.
➡️Jasprit Bumrah to lead India if Rohit Sharma misses first Test against Australia, confirms Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir.
➡️Bangladesh Government to move Interpol, seeking Red Corner notice to repatriate deposed PM Sheikh Hasina to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity. Hasina is currently staying in a safe house in Delhi.
