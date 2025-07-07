TNI Evening News Headlines – July 07, 2025

📌‘Adhara Pana’ rituals of Lord Jagannath underway in Puri.
📌Manmohan Samal is all set to become Odisha BJP President again as he is the only candidate to have filed nomination for the post.
📌LoP and Ex Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discharged from Mumbai Hospital.
📌BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar approached the State Commission for Women, demanding arrest of BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for passing extremely derogatory remarks against her.
📌Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi listened to people’s grievances at the CM’s Grievance Cell in Bhubaneswar.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi will conduct grievance hearing session at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.
📌Odisha shooter Kashika Pradhan has been selected to represent India in the 10m Women’s Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in China.
📌Odisha will continue to witness low pressure rainfall till July 10, predicted IMD on Monday.
📌Odisha flood situation under control, no river above danger mark yet, informed Minister Suresh Pujari.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins BRICS leaders for family photo at 17th Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
📌Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the key conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has confessed to his role in the 2008 carnage, reveals Pakistan’s role.
📌One of the accused in murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Bihar was arrested as he arrived at the industrialist’s funeral.
📌Sixth batch of pilgrims arrives at the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to participate in the annual Amarnath Yatra.
📌NITI Aayog suggests 7 policy strategies to raise India’s share in global chemicals consumption to 12% by 2040.
📌Panchayat Season 5 confirmed for 2026 after Season 4 breaks franchise records.
📌Japan Coast Guard ship ‘Itsukushima’ arrives at Chennai Port.
