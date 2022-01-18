TNI Evening News Headlines – January 18, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1402 more COVID positive cases & 696 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1358 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ The State Election Fee (SEC) directed the Odisha authorities to suspend the Principal of Maa Tarini Mahavidyalaya in Mahakalapada of Kendrapara district and the Salepur SDPO for violating poll code.

➡️ Odisha Panchayat Polls, Nominations filled on January 18: Ward Member – 10,734, Sarpanch – 1546, Panchayat Samiti Member – 1034 and Zilla Parishad Member – 42.

➡️ Cuttack: A team of Forest department takes custody of ‘Coco’- the ‘pet parrot’ from its owners who was traced after 12 days.

➡️ Suspended BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev from Chilika coordinates Mishrana Parva at Party Office; BJP leader and Chilika Block Chairman Jharana Barik join BJD.

➡️ Pre-Panchayat Poll Violence: Clashes break out in Ganjam and Kandhamal; 3 injured.

➡️ Police lathicharge over land acquisition in Dhinkia: 2 PILs filed in Orissa High Court seeking protection of Human Rights, free treatment of injured.

India News

➡️ Army rescues 14 civilians including women, children and a heart-patient stuck in Avalanche in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara.

➡️ Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed as next Army Vice Chief.

➡️ 4 Maoists gunned down on Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border.

➡️ Kerala reports 28,481 new COVID-19 cases and 7,303 recoveries and 39 deaths.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will campaign for Samajwadi Party in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

➡️ Centre asks States to enhance Covid testing.

➡️ Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for coronavirus.

➡️ Punjab Assembly Election: AAP picks Bhagwant Mann for Punjab, says he scored 93% in Televote.

➡️ Rupee falls 33 paise to close at 74.58 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex tanks 554.05 pts to end at 60,754.86 pts; Nifty declines by 195.05 pts to 18,113.05 pts.

World News

➡️ Israel sends its condolences to India for the death of 2 Indian citizens in the Abu Dhabi (UAE) terror attack.

➡️ UAE drone attack: External affairs minister Jaishankar assures of ‘fullest support’ to families of victims from India.