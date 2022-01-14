TNI Evening News Headlines – January 14, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1148 more COVID positive cases & 208 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1094 local contact cases and 54 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2216 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1052395.

➡️ District and Sessions Judge Court, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) and the Bar Association office in Cuttack declared micro containment zone after detection of multiple Covid-19 cases.

➡️ Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu flagged off the Special Baripada-Puri train yesterday.

➡️ Dry weather likely in Odisha from January 16.

➡️ MBBS Exam scheduled to be held tomorrow at VIMSAR, Burla postponed following detection of several COVID-19 cases at the campus.

India News

➡️ Budget session of Parliament to start on January 31.

➡️ 5-kg IED found in bag in Punjab village close to Indo-Pak border: Police.

➡️ UP Ministers Dharam Singh Saini, Swami Prasad Maurya, five BJP MLAs & Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA join Samajwadi Party.

➡️ Delhi reports 24,383 new cases, 34 deaths and 26,236 recoveries today. Active cases stands at 92,273.

➡️ Dr S. Somanath assumes charge as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission, ISRO.

➡️ Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launches WhatsApp Chatbot ‘ 918999228999’ for civic services.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind gives nod to Appropriation Act 2021.

➡️ Sensex slips 12.27 points to end at 61,223.03; Nifty falls 2.05 points to 18,255.75.

➡️ Rupee slumps 26 paise to close at 74.16 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ South Africa beat India by seven wickets in third and final Test at Cape Town.

World News

➡️ North Korea fires two suspected ballistic missiles eastward.

➡️ Australian Open: World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s visa cancelled after he has not declared his COVID-19 vaccination status.

➡️ WHO approves two new Covid-19 treatments.

➡️ World Economic Forum (WEF) to host online Davos Agenda summit next week; PM Modi will address on January 17.