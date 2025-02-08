TNI Evening News Headlines – February 08, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi disbursed fourth phase of Rs 5000 under Subhadra Yojana, benefiting 18 lakh women.
➡️Odisha cabinet approved a proposal to implement Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, to construct 2.25 lakh houses over next 3 years, with an investment of Rs 7,550 crore.
➡️IMD predicts fall of minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degree C in 24 hours in Odisha.
➡️Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty critical, admitted to ICU; will be airlifted to Gurgaon.
➡️Mo Bus to be renamed as Ama Bus: Housing and Urban Development Minister, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.
➡️India-England ODI at Cuttack: Team India’s practice session at the Barabati Stadium. Team England skip nets session, enjoy golf in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Professor Deepak Sahu appointed new Vice Chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT).
➡️Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins party’s victory celebration; greets party workers and leaders present at the BJP headquarters.
➡️Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: As of now, BJP wins 41 seats and is leading on 7 seats.
➡️AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal lost Delhi Assembly Polls from BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh with a margin over 3000 votes.
➡️Manish Sisodia loses to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by 600 votes.
➡️Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi wins Kalkaji seat, defeats BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri i with a margin of 3,521 votes.
➡️Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for dozens of Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire.
