TNI Evening News Headlines – December 19, 2023

➡️Kashmiri fraudster Ishaan Bukhari brought to Crime Branch STF office in Bhubaneswar.
➡️The Odisha Heritage Cabinet, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today decided to organise “Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani” (World Odia Language Conference) in Bhubaneswar in February, 2024.
➡️141 MPs suspended from Parliament.
➡️Congress MP Rahul Gandhi films TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar outside the Parliament today.
➡️Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar and other members invited former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani to attend the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Former Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi was also invited.
➡️As Covid variant JN.1 triggers panic, Health Ministry issues advisory to states and UTs to maintain constant vigil.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Smart India Hackathon 2023 via video conferencing.
➡️INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest on December 22: Mallikarjun Kharge.
➡️Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal proposed to make Mallikarjun Kharge the PM candidate of INDI alliance.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Netanyahu briefed developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
➡️Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Northwest China kills 118, injures more than 500 people.
➡️Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc smashed Indian Premier League (IPL) auction record on Tuesday when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore in the auction.
