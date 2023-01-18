Tileikani Hockey Stadium in Sundargarh district receives FIH Category

By The News Insight

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023, yet another good news has come for the hockey lovers of Odisha as one more stadium has received the FIH Category certificate.

Acoording to reports, the Tileikani Hockey Stadium in Sundargarh district has received FIH Category certification.

“Tileikani Hockey Stadium in Tilekiani, Odisha, has been granted the FIH Category 3 Hockey field certificate. Congratulations!” said the Hockey India in its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Sports Department of the State for the achievement and said that the state-of-the-art stadium will further strengthen hockey infrastructure at grassroot level and nurture talent.

