Kabul Terror Attack: 13 Killed; 25 Injured

Insight Bureau: At least two suicide blasts rocked Kabul this evening – one outside the Airport and another near the Baron Hotel. The Pentagon has confirmed about the American casualties in the blasts.

Taliban sources put the death toll at 13, which may rise further. Around 25 people are reportedly injured. The hotel where the blasts occurred, was reserved for foreign troops.

The ISIS has taken responsibility for the blasts while Taliban has distanced itself from the terror attacks saying it had warned the US of terror threats.