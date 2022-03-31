Tenure of 3 Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha ended

Insight Bureau: The tenure of three Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha ended today on March 31. The MPs are Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and Bhaskar Rao.

PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu bade farewell to these 3 MPs with 69 other retiring ones.

Praising MP Patra Naidu said, “Several first time members like Dr Sasmit Patra have shown a lot of promise by quickly adapting to nuances of the House.”

Vice President of India and Chairman, #RajyaSabha @MVenkaiahNaidu bids farewell to 72 Retiring Rajya Sabha MPS. He praised the retiring BJD MP @sasmitpatra who conducted the proceedings of the Upper House of #Parliament in a very dignified manner over the years.#TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/l8mfcTjDQD — The News Insight (@TNITweet) March 31, 2022

“Dr Sasmit Patra was also Vice-Chairman of the Panel and he also conducted the proceedings in a very dignified manner,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman added.

