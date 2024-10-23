Temple City witnesses a National Level Wikimedia training program

Recognizing the need to fortify the Wikipedia communities in India and train its dedicated volunteer leaders, the Center for Internet & Society- Access to Knowledge (CIS-A2K), based in Bangalore, Karnataka – has been organizing “Train the Trainer” (TTT) workshops since 2013. This year’s 9th edition was held with great success in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from October 18 to 20, with commendable coordination support from the Odia Wikimedians User Group.