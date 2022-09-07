Tata to set up 200-bedded Cancer Hospital in BBSR at Rs 600 Cr

TNI Bureau: An MoU to build a state-of-the-art cancer hospital at the NISER campus in Jatni near Bhubaneswar was signed today between Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department in Lok Seva Bhawan.

The director of the Tata Memorial Center Mumbai, Dr. Rajendra Badwi, and the Special Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, signed the MoU.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was present at the event, expressed his delight at the hospital and described it as immensely helpful for the people of Odisha. He also said that the state government will provide a cyclotron device to meet radioisotope requirements for treatment as suggested by the director of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

The CM thanked the Ministry of Atomic Energy, the Government of India and NISER for their support and cooperation. He said that this institution will be an excellent example of cooperation between private, state, central and research institutions serving the people.

The Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Center under the Department of Atomic Energy will construct a 200-bed hospital in a cost of Rs. 650 crore. The Department of Atomic Energy has committed 400 crore towards this project while Tata Trusts will spend 250 crore towards this project.

Health Minister Naba Das thanked the Chief Minister and TMC Mumbai for the center and spoke about the Health Ministry’s efforts to build health infrastructure in the state.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Director TMC Mumbai Dr. Rajendra Badwi expressed his delight at the state government’s support for the centre. He said the center will create a population register to understand the scale of the problem. Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Director NISER and Director NHM and senior officials were present.

NISER is currently providing 17 acres of land. The state government will allocate an additional 40 acres of land for future cancer facility expansion, constructing a 30 MeV cyclotron, staff quarters, community and academic blocks, patient caregiver rest halls, Dharmasala.

This project will have three basic principles – service, education and research. As part of the service component, this facility will provide state-of-the-art treatments to the people of Odisha so that cancer patients do not have to travel out of state. The institution will offer a full range of oncology training and paramedical courses to create a skilled workforce across the eastern part of India.

The institution will collaborate with NISER to conduct translational research for unique cancers of Odisha. The hospital will also help the state build robust systems for affordable cancer treatment and control.

There will be provisions for all advanced cancer treatments such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, preventive oncology and palliative care, nuclear medicine, etc.

In addition, the cancer hospital will coordinate with the state government. for skill development and capacity building of doctors and paramedics of Odisha. The TMC will provide technical support to strengthen the cancer relief departments in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts. The TMC will integrate this cancer hospital into the National Cancer Grid of TMC, Mumbai.

Cancer Hospital Bhubaneswar will be set up by the government by Odisha under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). State government will set up an Ahaar Kendra at Cancer Hospital campus in Bhubaneswar. The TMC will establish a population-based cancer registry in Khordha district.