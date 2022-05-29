Sunday News Insight – May 29, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
112
🔸BJD announces 4 candidates (Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sasmit Patra and Niranjan Bishi) for Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha.
 
🔸Over 2 lakh voters to exercise franchise at 279 booths in the forthcoming Brajrajnagar by-polls scheduled on May 31.
 
🔸Nepal Plane Crash: All four missing Indian nationals belong to a family from Odisha. The missing Indians identified as Ashok Tripathi, Dhanus Tripathi, Baibhabi and Ritika Tripathi.
 
🔸Pakistan drone with payload of magnetic bombs, grenades shot down in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
 
🔸Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead by unknown people in Mansa district just a day after his security was withdrawn.
 
🔸The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday clarified that Aadhaar has features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the holder.
 
🔸Financial changes from mandatory gold hallmarking to more home loan interest rates to come into effect from June 1.
 
🔸Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of schedule.
 
🔸Missing Nepal Plane with 22 onboard including 4 Indian nationals crashes in Mustang; rescue operations halted due to snowfall.
 
🔸US becomes India’s biggest trading partner, surpasses China.
 
🔸Russian Army captures strategic Ukrainian Town of Lyman.
 
🔸Pakistani delegation in India for talks on water dispute.
 
🔸Pope Francis announces 21 new Cardinals from around the world.
 
🔸Pakistan’s LeT, JeM have hundreds of fighters, 11 camps in Afghanistan: UN report.
 
🔸Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India vs Malaysia match ends in a 3-3 draw.
 
 
