Sunday News Insight – May 29, 2022

🔸 BJD announces 4 candidates (Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sasmit Patra and Niranjan Bishi) for Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha.

🔸 Over 2 lakh voters to exercise franchise at 279 booths in the forthcoming Brajrajnagar by-polls scheduled on May 31.

🔸 Nepal Plane Crash: All four missing Indian nationals belong to a family from Odisha. The missing Indians identified as Ashok Tripathi, Dhanus Tripathi, Baibhabi and Ritika Tripathi.

🔸 Pakistan drone with payload of magnetic bombs, grenades shot down in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

🔸 Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead by unknown people in Mansa district just a day after his security was withdrawn.

🔸 The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday clarified that Aadhaar has features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the holder.

🔸 Financial changes from mandatory gold hallmarking to more home loan interest rates to come into effect from June 1.

🔸 Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of schedule.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Missing Nepal Plane with 22 onboard including 4 Indian nationals crashes in Mustang; rescue operations halted due to snowfall.

🔸 US becomes India’s biggest trading partner, surpasses China.

🔸 Russian Army captures strategic Ukrainian Town of Lyman.

🔸 Pakistani delegation in India for talks on water dispute.

🔸 Pope Francis announces 21 new Cardinals from around the world.

🔸 Pakistan’s LeT, JeM have hundreds of fighters, 11 camps in Afghanistan: UN report.