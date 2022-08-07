Sunday News Insight – August 7, 2022

🔹 1151 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1300023.

🔹 Out of 96 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 86 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1102.

🔹 Odisha CHSE will announce Plus II Arts results tomorrow at 4 pm.

🔹 Firing at Kolkata museum: Odia CISF jawan, Akshyay Kumar Mishra remanded to 14-day police custody. A paramilitary jawan was shot dead and several others were injured in this incident.

🔹 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meet of the NITI Aayog Governing Council on Sunday asks States to promote ‘3Ts’ (trade, tourism, technology) around the World.

🔹 Ayodhya Land Scam: The Ayodhya Development Authority has accused 40 people including Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and former BJP MLA Gorakhnath Baba of illegally selling plots and building infrastructure in such land.

🔹 JD-U decides not to join Modi Government at the Centre after its demand for two ministerial berths was rejected by the BJP.

🔹 The maiden mission of India’s brand new rocket about Rs 56 crore Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Sunday morning ended in a failure.

🔹Commonwealth Games 2022: India boxer Nikhat Zareen beats Mcnaul of Northern Ireland to win Gold in 48-50 Kg flyweight category. Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualify for finals in men’s double in Badminton, will compete for Gold. EldhosePaul wins India’s first triple jump Gold medal; Abdulla Aboobacker bags Silver. Sharath Kamal & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran win SILVER in Men’s Doubles Table Tennis. Indian Women’s Hockey Team claims Bronze Medal with a thrilling win over New Zealand. Annu Rani wins bronze in Women’s Javelin throw.

🔹 India is currently placed at 4th spot in the Medal Tally at the CWG 2022 with 48 medals (17 Gold, 12 Silver & 19 Bronze).