SUM Hospital receives Rs 125 Crore from Odisha Govt during Covid Time

In reply to a question by BJD MLA Romanch Ranjan Biswal in Odisha Assembly, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mukesh Mahaling, informs the House that Odisha Government had provided Rs 125 crore to SUM Hospital towards COVID-19 treatment of patients for both hospital bed rentals and consumable and variable cost.

The question was related to the funds to Sum Hospital, Bhubaneswar for the COVID-19 treatment facility, including government’s funds, DMF funds and the CSR funds.

Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Minister of Health and Family Welfare added that all the funds have been received from various sources in the state for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals, and no money has been collected from the patients for this purpose.

The assembly document confirms that IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, along with its COVID care centres, received approximately ₹81 crore towards Fixed Bed Rentals and ₹44 crore towards Consumables & Variables, from Odisha Government.

The funding was channelled through MCL Ltd. (Burla), CMRF, and SDRF, covering multiple phases of the pandemic from June 2020 to mid-2021. The payments were made for the hospital’s following COVID-19 treatment facilities.:

IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar

Fixed Bed Rental: ₹72.79 crore

Consumables & Variable Costs: ₹40.90 crore

CCC Jamujhari (managed by SUM COVID Hospital)

₹4.02 crore for Fixed Bed Rental and ₹2.97 crore for Consumables & Variable Costs.

CCC Khudupur (managed by SUM COVID Hospital)

₹4.24 crore for Fixed Bed Rental and ₹1 crore for Consumables & Variable Costs.

The cumulative sanctioned amount highlights the significant financial support extended by the Odisha Government to private hospitals that served as frontline COVID care centres during the crisis. The payments reflect the state’s efforts to expand critical care capacity amid rising infections and pressure on public health infrastructure.