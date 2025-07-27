Subarnarekha River Swells in Balasore, Peak Flood Level Expected by Tonight

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is bracing for a potential flood crisis as the Subarnarekha River continues to swell in Balasore district, crossing the danger mark and inching towards its anticipated peak late Sunday evening.

According to the latest flood bulletin issued by the Department of Water Resources (DoWR) at 6 PM, the Subarnarekha River at Rajghat had reached 11.17 meters, well above the danger level of 10.36 meters. The river is projected to crest at 11.40 meters by 9 PM tonight, raising alarm among authorities and residents in low-lying areas.

In contrast, other major rivers in the region, including the Baitarani and Jalaka, are showing signs of stability. The Baitarani River at Anandapur stood at 36.24 meters, well below its danger mark of 38.36 meters and is on a declining trend. At Akhuapada, its level has also dropped to 17.66 meters against a danger level of 18.33 meters. The Jalaka River at Mathani, which was slightly above the danger mark at 6.52 meters earlier, is now gradually receding.

Flood management efforts have intensified across Balasore district in response to the Subarnarekha’s rise. The State Flood Cell is operating round-the-clock, while the district administration has been put on high alert. The Collector of Balasore has initiated precautionary measures, including readiness for evacuation in flood-prone areas such as Jaleshwar, Bhograi, and Basta.

On-ground operations are being supervised by the Chief Engineer and Basin Manager of the Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga Basins, who are coordinating closely with local authorities. Additionally, the Engineer-in-Chief-cum-Special Secretary of the DoWR is camping in Balasore to oversee the situation firsthand.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At Jamsholaghat, another key monitoring point, the Subarnarekha River was recorded at 48.86 meters, slightly below the danger level of 49.16 meters, and was showing a falling trend, indicating a possible stabilisation after tonight’s peak.

Meanwhile, the Hirakud Dam, Odisha’s primary flood control reservoir, is maintaining stable operations with 20 sluice gates open, managing an inflow of 5.17 lakh cusecs. The water level at the dam stands at 614 feet, and officials have ruled out any immediate need to open more gates. Similarly, the Brahmani River at Rengali and other major reservoirs like Indravati, Kolab, and Machkund remain within safe operational parameters.

Providing further relief, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has predicted no heavy rainfall in Odisha until August 1. The depression over Madhya Pradesh has weakened, reducing its impact on the state. Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected across several northern districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Mayurbhanj, with a yellow alert issued for Sunday. Rainfall is forecasted to reduce further by Monday.

As Odisha remains on high alert, the government has urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay informed and follow official advisories. Emergency response teams have been deployed, and relief operations are being kept ready to tackle any worsening situation.

With proactive coordination between the DoWR, district authorities, and weather agencies, Odisha’s flood preparedness is in full swing. Officials remain hopeful that with favourable weather and robust management systems in place, the Subarnarekha flood situation will stabilise after tonight’s expected peak.