State GST Raid: Traders’ Union calls for 12-hour Padampur Bandh

TNI Bureau: The Traders’ Union in Padampur has called a 12-hour bandh in protest against the CT & GST (Odisha Govt) raids on some businessmen linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a “deliberate raid” as part of vindictive politics.

Only Business and Commercial Establishments will remain closed during the 6 AM to 6 PM bandh.

Earlier, the CT & GST, Odisha officials raided at least 11 locations across Padampur, Bargarh, Paikamal and Jharbhand. The businessmen who were raided, including senior BJP office bearers Gobardhan Agrawal and Sunil Agrawal.

The Traders’ Union in Padampur has taken strong exception to “unusual raids” on business establishments, saying such vendetta politics must stop. The unity among the business community may hurt the BJD in the assembly bypoll to be held on December 5.