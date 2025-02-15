Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Several Injured

New Delhi: A stampede broke out at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, causing chaos on platforms 14 and 15.
The incident occurred as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains heading to the Kumbh Mela.
Several people were rescued unconscious, while others sustained injuries. Authorities are managing the situation, and further details are awaited.
15 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At New Delhi Railway Station As 2 Trains Get Cancelled #Stampede #NewDelhi pic.twitter.com/RSC7Gd0IJL
— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) February 15, 2025
