Haridwar Manasa Devi Temple Stampede Death Toll rises to 8

Haridwar: A tragic stampede took place early Saturday morning on the pedestrian pathway leading to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, claiming the lives of eight devotees and injuring 35 others. The temple, located on a hilltop, had drawn a massive crowd of pilgrims during the holy month of Sawan, which is considered sacred by devotees of Lord Shiva.

The stampede occurred on the staircase leading to the temple when a sudden rumour about an electric current on the pathway sparked panic. According to the police, devotees began to run in fear, and the narrow steps quickly became overcrowded. In the chaos, many people were pushed, fell, and were trampled.

Among the deceased are three young men aged 18 and a 12-year-old boy. The victims have been identified as:

Aarush, 12, son of Pankaj alias Pravesh, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Shakal Dev, 18, son of Bechan, from Araria, Bihar Vikki, 18, son of Rikka Ram Saini, from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh Vipin Saini, 18, son of Raghuvir Singh Saini, from Kashipur, Uttarakhand Vakil, son of Bharat Singh, from Baranski district, Uttar Pradesh Shanti, wife of Rambharose, from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh

(Two more victims are yet to be officially identified.)

The 35 people injured include 20 men, 8 women, and 7 children (2 boys and 5 girls). Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, while others are being treated at the district hospital. Authorities have released a list of names of the injured, with efforts ongoing to identify a few others.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed the panic was triggered by a false rumour about electrocution. “People started running and pushing each other. Sadly, some lost their lives in the stampede, but rescue efforts began immediately,” he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and ₹50,000 for those injured. “This is a very painful incident. I am closely monitoring the relief efforts and praying for the safety of all devotees,” the CM said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Minister Ganesh Joshi visited the injured and said that full government support would be given to all victims. “It would be wrong to draw conclusions before the investigation is complete,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured.

The tragedy has raised serious concerns over crowd management and safety at religious sites, especially during high-footfall events like the Sawan pilgrimage.