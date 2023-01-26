SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ shatters Opening Day Record fir a Hindi Film

TNI Bureau: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan movie broke all opening day record for a Hindi film including KGF2 (Hindi). It reportedly collected Worldwide Gross over Rs 100 on openning day which includes Rs 55 crore for Hindi version and Rs 2 crore in the dubbed version.

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Shah Rukh Khan proved again that he is the biggest superstar of all time as Pathaan’s nett opening on non holiday (Rs 57 crore) is outright historic. It smashed Baahubali 2 record by a margin of 17 cr nett.

#ShahRukhKhan’s #Pathaan DESTROYED ALL OPENING DAY RECORD FOR A HINDI FILM INCLUDING #KGF2 ( Hindi).. ALL TIME OPENER IN INDIA & OVERSEAS Day – 1 Hindi – ₹ 55 cr

Dubbed – ₹ 2 cr

Total – ₹ 57 cr nett Worldwide Gross ₹ 100 cr + pic.twitter.com/Fa5RR1imDd — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 26, 2023

Kadel aslo said that Pathaan has set 10 new records at the box office. Here are the list of achievements & records:

1. Widest Hindi release of all time in India.

2. Highest grossing 1st day for a Hindi film.

3. Highest Grossing first day for a non holiday release.

4. 3rd YRF Film to cross Rs 50 Cr+ Net Box Office collections on the 1st day after WAR [₹ 53.35 Cr] and THUGS OF HINDOSTAN [₹ 52.25 Cr].

5. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set An Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”

6. Highest Grossing First Day for Shah Rukh Khan.

7. Highest Grossing First Day for Deepika Padukone.

8. Highest Grossing First Day for John Abraham.

9. Highest Grossing First Day for Yash Raj Films.

10. Highest Grossing First Day for Siddharth Anand.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are among other stars seen in Pathaan, which released yesterday.