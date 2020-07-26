Sonu Sood sending a Tractor to Andhra Farmer Family 

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, who has turned a Messiah for migrant workers across the country and helping others in distress too, has stepped in to help a poor Tomato farmer in Andhra Pradesh. 
After being tagged by a fan in one tweet which shows a Farmer using his daughters to plough his land, as he does not have the money to rent bulls, Sonu Sood first promised a pair of Ox by tomorrow morning, but later went further by promising a Tractor.
“This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂.. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏
Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 “, he tweeted.
The farmer family hails from Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. They suffered huge losses due to Corona Pandemic, but started preparations for the Kharif season.
