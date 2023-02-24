TNI Bureau: Singer Susmita Das was awarded with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2021 by President Droupadti Murmu yesterday.

With this, Susmita Das has made history by becoming the first and only Odia singer to receive the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the ‘Sugam Sangeet category.

There is no doubt that Sushmita Das brought great pride and glory to the state by getting the award.

Das has made a name for herself in upholding Sugam Songee traditions and adopting soulful Odia poetry and ghazals in her body of work to rekindle interest in Odia music.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Last year, Das rose to global fame with her Hindi Music Video Prithvi Manthan, Directed by Dev Mher and Produced by Auromira Entertainment. It is the only music video to be featured on the UN website from India.

Singer Sumita Das has become the 13th womon from Odisha to win the honour in the last 70 years.

This award, which symbolises the highest level of achieverment and excellence in music, also recognises Susmita Das’s long-term personal contributions and efforts to the arts.

“I am a singer who wants culture to go global through my music and inspire future generations to celetbrate the art of music. To be felicitated with this award fills me with a lot of love and gratitude for my country, and I only hope this serves as inspiration for others and especialy girls to pursue their dreams of the arts fearlessly and with passion” the singer said after receiving the award from the President.

Sumita’s numerous music videos such as Malhara, Nua Thikana Ku, Prithvi Manthan, etc. have been awarded by multiple national & international awards such as the Cannes Short Film Festival, the World Film Carnival Singapore, etc.